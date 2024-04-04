Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Arik Air admits to leaving passengers stranded in PH, blames bad weather

News Agency Of Nigeria

Arik airline official added that the flight was compelled to make air return due to adverse weather conditions in Port Harcourt.

Arik Air admits to leaving passengers stranded in PH, blames bad weather
Arik Air admits to leaving passengers stranded in PH, blames bad weather

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement signed by Adebanji Ola, Public Relations/Communications Manager of the airline, on Thursday in Lagos.

According to Ola, the airline must provide clarity on the matter to avoid misconception. He said that on March 2 evening, flight W3 744 (Lagos to Port Harcourt) was compelled to make air return due to adverse weather conditions, specifically heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Port Harcourt.

Ola said that the airline eventually cancelled both the Lagos-Port Harcourt (W3 744) and Port Harcourt-Lagos (W3 745) flights. According to him, at the time of the cancellation, banking facilities at the airport had closed, making funds unfeasible.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, passengers were promptly briefed on the situation and advised to return the following day for accommodation on available flights.

“On Wednesday, March 3, all the affected passengers from both Lagos and Port Harcourt were successfully accommodated on available morning and evening flights.

“No single passenger was left stranded at Port Harcourt Airport,” he said.

Ola said that safety remained a foremost priority of Arik Air.

“We maintain a strict policy to avoid flying in inclement weather conditions, which necessitated cancellation of the flights,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ola said that the airline regretted the inconveniences caused to its passengers by the travel plan disruption. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some passengers of Arik Air were seen in a viral video complaining that they were left stranded at Port Harcourt Airport on March 2.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

Lagos VIS seizes 50 unroadworthy vehicles in enforcement operation

Lagos VIS seizes 50 unroadworthy vehicles in enforcement operation

Those seeking clemency are those serving life imprisonment, those with serious medical challenges and the elderly, among others

Over 100 inmates in Kano seek mercy, review of death sentences

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Governor Sanwo-Olu pays ₦4.48 billion to 1,455 retirees in accrued pensions