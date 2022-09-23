RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

APC urges Ortom to pay pensioners’ entitlements

News Agency Of Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue to pay the state pensioners their entitlements to end their sufferings.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

Recommended articles

Alia was reacting to Wednesday’s protest by the state pensioners over non-payment of their entitlements by the State Government.

He said that the pensioners were forced to stage the protest to express their grievances.

“They matched under the scorching sun across the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state in protest for the non payment of their pensions and gratuities.

“I am aware that the pensioners at the state level were owed 37 months while those at the LGA were owed 74 months.

“The retirees are treated like slaves and I believe that the situation must have pushed many to untimely deaths while some to the condition of destitution.

“Anyone who treats people of this age in the manner these elders are treated in Benue, impliedly wishing them dead. This is bad and worrisome,” Alia said.

He said that denying pensioners their entitlements was a very serious sin against humanity.

Alia said that apart from non-payment of pensions and gratuities, the government was owing the state workers several months salaries.

He stated that while state workers were being owed six months salaries, local government workers were being owed 10 months salaries.

“This is insensitivity on the part of government taken too far, both the pensioners and civil servants deserve better treatment,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC urges Ortom to pay pensioners’ entitlements

APC urges Ortom to pay pensioners’ entitlements

2023 elections will reflect voters’ expectations – INEC

2023 elections will reflect voters’ expectations – INEC

Despite having 3 Northern governors willing to support, Peter Obi not ready to be president – Ajulo

Despite having 3 Northern governors willing to support, Peter Obi not ready to be president – Ajulo

Tinubu support group distributes relief items to FCT IDP camp

Tinubu support group distributes relief items to FCT IDP camp

Supreme Court strikes out suit seeking PDP to zone presidency to South East

Supreme Court strikes out suit seeking PDP to zone presidency to South East

Human rights Prof denies beating police orderly, says she's never assaulted anybody

Human rights Prof denies beating police orderly, says she's never assaulted anybody

Wike says Tinubu offered him senatorial ticket but he rejected it

Wike says Tinubu offered him senatorial ticket but he rejected it

BREAKING: Wike says Ayu wants to become SGF if PDP wins in 2023

BREAKING: Wike says Ayu wants to become SGF if PDP wins in 2023

ABU lecturer counters ASUU President’s claim on what will happen after strike

ABU lecturer counters ASUU President’s claim on what will happen after strike

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The drug barons arrested by the NDLEA operatives with N193 billion worth of crack in Lagos (NDLEA).

NDLEA discovers cocaine warehouse in Lagos, seizes N14bn worth of crack

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU president states 2 conditions for ending strike

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately

Chris Ngige.

ASUU strike: We'll order vice-chancellors to reopen universities – FG