APC tells Senator Adeleke to face his fraud case

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has responded to Senator Ademola Adeleke over his examination malpractice arraignment.

The party asked the People's Democratic Party' s candidate in the recently-concluded Osun State gubernatorial election to face his fraud case and stop dragging the APC.

Adeleke had accused the Nigerian Police of conniving with the APC to stop him from retrieving his stolen mandate as he's contesting his loss at last month's election to the APC's Gboyega Oyetola.

In a statement released on Wednesday by APC director of publicity, research, and strategy in the state, Kunle Oyatomi, the party cautioned Adeleke to quit looking for excuses.

Oyatomi said, "Senator Ademola Adeleke should face his problem squarely and stop looking for props and excuses to justify his inadequacies. APC did not ask him to commit the examination fraud.

"That is a matter with the police and we are not police prosecutors. If he has been taken to court by the police, how is that the business with the APC?

"He was the one who went to the tribunal and he has a responsibility to diligently prosecute his case at the tribunal. We cannot stop the tribunal from working, not even Ademola himself can stop the tribunal."

Oyetomi also called on the Senator to quit indulging himself in entertainment and focus on understanding how the tribunal and the court processes work.

Senator Adeleke's alleged crimes

According to the Police, Senator Adeleke registered for NECO in 2017 by impersonating students of Ojo/Aro Community High School in Osun State. When he was arrested on July 27, 2017, he signed a statement admitting that he registered but did not sit for the examination.

However, according to a result obtained from NECO, Adeleke has seven credits and one pass in the examination he claimed he didn't participate in. It was also discovered that in his application, he claimed he was born on June 12, 1997 (20 years old) even though he was 57 at the time.

The others who have been implicated in the scandal are Adeleke's brother, Sikiru, principal of the school, Aregbesola Mufutau, the staff responsible for registration, Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo and a teacher, Dare Olutope.