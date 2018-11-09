APC senatorial candidate promises to donate 4-year salary to party members

news

The Lagos East Senatorial District candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Sikiru Osinowo, has promised to plough back his entire salary to the district if emerged winner at the 2019 elections.

Osinowo, a fourth-term lawmaker at the Lagos State House of Assembly made the pledge at a Reconciliatory Stakeholders Meeting organised by party leaders in the Lagos East Senatorial District on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osinowo defeated the incumbent Sen. Gbenga Ashafa at the APC Senatorial Primary to emerge the party’s flag bearer in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

The meeting was organised to mend fences and unify all aggrieved party members as a result of the fallout from APC primaries in Lagos East Senatorial District.

According to Osinowo, the gesture became imperative because of the suffering of the masses and the support received from the party leaders to emerge the flag-bearer of APC in the senatorial district.

He added that apart from his salary for four years, he would use the office to bring more dividends of democracy to the people and seek their good.

Osinowo, who is representing Kosofe Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, commended the party leaders for support and hailed his rivals who stepped down their ambitions for him to have the party ticket.

“I am not the best, the most educated or intelligent but all is divinely planned. Other candidates have spent money, time and energy before stepping down for me.

“Where you are sending me, I am sure that all your contributions and loyalty will be compensated.

“If by the grace of God I win the election to represent this senatorial district, my salary for four years belong to the party.

“Whatever the amount, it is the party money I promise. You’ll determine how it will be shared.

“If you know how the constituents, our supporters and followers struggled and suffered inside sun and rain to make sure I win this election, you will know worthy they are worthy to be given more,’’ Osinowo said.

According to him, his choice for the Senate seat came to the National Leader of the party, Sen. Bola Tinubu as a surprise, saying he never wanted to contest for it but party leaders insisted he should.

Osinowo, who noted that the meeting was to reconcile all aggrieved members said: “Compromise is key in getting things done very well.

“We don’t want to put in winner takes all. Those who contested with me are many. We want to reconcile everybody so that we all walk together and enjoy the dividends of democracy together.

`’Some of them stepped down, not that they are not qualified but because of the respect they have for the party, we are not going to let them down. We are trying as much as possible to reconcile all groups.’’

Osinowo, who specifically applauded Chief Lanre Rasak and Amb. Olatokunbo Lawal and others for stepping down for him, assured them that he would not disappoint the party and the leaders.

On whether he felt bad that Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode, who hails from Lagos East, failed to secure second term ticket, the lawmaker said that it had been destined and Ambode would get better position and office.

Also speaking, Rasak, one of the GAC members, urged that party leaders in the district to be united and be more focused ahead of the 2019 elections.

“After this meeting, we expect harmonious relations among all the party members, we expect APC members to be more committed to the goals and aspirations of the party to ensure victory."

Alhaji Akanni Seriki, a member of the GAC from Epe, who warned against disloyalty and any step of betrayal, said that all party faithful should be fairly rewarded.

Seriki urged Osinowo not to listen to hear says and divisive words and advised him not to forget the party faithful if eventually he wins election.

Also, Mr Tunde Braimoh, one of the APC leaders in the Lagos East Senatorial District and member representing Kosofe Constituency II in the Lagos State House of Assembly, said that the meeting was to rejig the party ahead of 2019 elections.

Braimoh, who noted that since only one person could get a seat where many people indicated interest, there was a need to bring everybody together after the contest to move forward for the task ahead.

NAN reports that the party leaders appointed Sen. Anthony Adefuye, a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council, as the Chairman of APC in Lagos East, while Seriki was appointed the deputy to bring peace to the party.

Rasak was appointed the Lagos East Vice-Chairman (Epe Zone); Prince Abiodun Ogunleye for Ikorodu Zone, while Chief Sosanya was for Somolu Zone.