A lawmaker elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Barau Jibrin, says budget padding is alien to the National Assembly.

Jibrin, who chairs the Senate Committee on Appropriations, stated this while briefing journalists at the National Assembly shortly after the passage of the 2020 budget on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

The Kano lawmaker was making clarifications on the increase in the 2020 budget from N10.33 trillion submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari and the N10.59 trillion passed by both chambers of the National Assembly when a journalist asked if the National Assembly could be accused "padding the 2020 budget".

"What is [budget] padding?" Jibrin asked.

"I don't know anything like padding. The National Assembly has the right to do its work and that's what we have done. That [padding] is alien to the vocabulary of the legislature," he announced.

National Assembly and budget padding

A former Kano lawmaker, Abdulmumin Jibrin, introduced the word "budget padding" to all of us in 2017.

Jibrin accused former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, of allegedly padding the 2018 budget with his personal projects.

Dogara, alongside other principal officers were accused of smuggling projects into the budget.

They denied any wrongdoing adding that it was part of their legislative duties to make changes in the budget.

Jibrin was suspended for 180 legislative days and later recalled.