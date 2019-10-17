Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra has directed all the property owners affected by the Onitsha tanker explosion incident, including shop owners, to report themselves.

The state governor directed the victims to report themselves at the Conference Room of the Secretary to the State Government on Monday, October 21, 2019, to see how the Anambra State Government can assist them.

In order to determine the cause of the tanker explosion incident, Obiano has set up a panel headed by the Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke.

The exploded tanker in sight. [ChannelsTV]

In a statement signed by Don Adinuba, Anambra Commissioner for Information, it was disclosed that the state government also saddled the panel with the responsibility of knowing why the firemen in the state could not put out the fire, and how the condition of the victims can be better.

The statement read partly, “Government therefore requests owners of properties affected by the tragic accident, shop owners and family representatives of deceased victims to assemble at Ekwueme Square, Awka on Monday October 21, 2019 at 11am for documentation and to see how the Anambra State Government can assist them.

“Governor Obiano and all Citizens of Anambra State identify with victims of this unfortunate fire incident and the general inhabitants of Onitsha over this sad inferno. The Anambra State Government will do its best to stand by those affected.”

Wednesday, October 16, 2019, was labelled a black day for the nation, as a tanker laden with petroleum products fell into a ditch and spilled its contents, which resulted to an explosion.

The fire razed buildings, including shops on Upper Iweka road and at Ochanja market.

It was gathered that men of the Anambra State Fire Service were unable to put out the fire, which resulted to tension in the area.