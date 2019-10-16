Many residents of Onitsha in Anambra state are “currently trapped” following a fire outbreak.

The fire was sparked by a petrol laden tanker, TheCable is reporting.

One witness told TheCable that the tanker lost control and exploded into balls of fire after ramming into buildings in the Upper Iweka axis of the city.

The incident has created chaos among residents and traders in the nearby Ochanga market, the report states

“Many buildings are on fire and the firefighters are nowhere to be found,” a resident told TheCable.

Twitter users have been uploading videos of the incident as well.

In a video of the tragic incident sent to TheCable, at least four houses were seen on fire.

The fire had not been put out at the time of the report.

Pulse will update this story as soon as we have more details.