Anambra police command celebrate children, tasks them to be sensitive

News Agency Of Nigeria

Anambra Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga. [PG]
The police command made the request during its visit to the Police Children School in Awka on Friday, as part of their activities to celebrate 2023 Children’s Day.

The Command, through the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that children are the future and part of the conscience of their community and should be monitored and not neglected.

Ikenga said that the command collaborated with the Police Community Relations Committee(PCRC), Anambra Chapter, to visit the children and distributed gift items like exercise books and bags to them.

He said that the visit is to reassure the children of how much they are loved and cared for.

He also encouraged the children to know their home environment very well and play intelligently to be able to notice any stranger in their environment.

Ikenga urged parents to guide the children on safety tips while relating with strangers and actions expected of them in case of any eventuality.

Ikenga urge parents to create a deliberate relationship with their wards to cement the homely love with their children.

“If children are well taught both in learning and character, it will afford them consciousness to be aware of the happenings around their environment which will guide and direct them properly in all their activities always with reduce supervision,” he said.

Speaking also, the Woman leader of PCRC Chapter, Anambra State, Stella Ubah, commended the command for the visit, supports in the development and growth of the police children school and prayed for its sustenance.

Ubah appreciated the gifts and described them as a great motivation both to the teachers and the children and assured that the children would be guided and taught to meet academic standard seen in other climes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that people in attendance includes some officers drawn from the Police Public Relations Office, Anambra State Police Command, some Executive members of the PCRC, and Teachers of the School, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

