RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Amid death rumours, Governor Akeredolu arrives Nigeria from Germany

Authors:

Ima Elijah

The rumour by a blogger, Gistlover, that the governor gave up the ghost after an unsuccessful procedure abroad, has been dispelled.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu sacks Ondo state Deputy Governor’s media aide
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu sacks Ondo state Deputy Governor’s media aide

Following rumours of his death, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has arrived Nigeria from Germany where he had gone for ‘vacation’.

Recommended articles

According to reports, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), landed at a Nigerian airport at around 7 am on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Recall that the Ondo State Government had dismissed as untrue the purported death of Governor Akeredolu, attributing the rumour to some political adversaries of the present administration in the state.

Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, on his social media handles last weekend dispelled the rumour by a blogger, Gistlover, that the governor gave up the ghost after an unsuccessful procedure abroad.

On Monday morning, Betty Akeredolu posted a 52-seconds clip on her known Facebook page with the caption: “The eagle has landed! Happy wedding anniversary, Darlin’me.”

Earlier, she had slammed Gistlover for the ‘untrue’ claim about her husband.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amid death rumours, Governor Akeredolu arrives Nigeria from Germany

Amid death rumours, Governor Akeredolu arrives Nigeria from Germany

2023 polls and challenge of security [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

2023 polls and challenge of security [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Nigerian Navy seizes N200 million worth of petrol products in 3 weeks

Nigerian Navy seizes N200 million worth of petrol products in 3 weeks

2023 elections: Suspension of voter registration in Imo LGA a setback for increased participation

2023 elections: Suspension of voter registration in Imo LGA a setback for increased participation

2023: China denies facilitating Rotimi Amaechi's presidential bid

2023: China denies facilitating Rotimi Amaechi's presidential bid

2022 UTME: JAMB optimistic of a hitch-free exercise

2022 UTME: JAMB optimistic of a hitch-free exercise

Yari, Marafa, dump APC for PDP

Yari, Marafa, dump APC for PDP

2023: Guber aspirant, AnyinChuks, describes self as new dawn of hope, job creation for Ebonyi

2023: Guber aspirant, AnyinChuks, describes self as new dawn of hope, job creation for Ebonyi

Easter: Imo will overcome current travails – Uzodimma

Easter: Imo will overcome current travails – Uzodimma

Trending

EFCC arrests Anambra's ex-First Lady, Ebelechukwu Obiano

Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, ther former first lady of Anambra state (Premium TIMES)

We attacked Abuja-Kaduna train to teach El-Rufai lesson - Bandits

Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai. [@GovKaduna]

Ngige says he’s tired of ASUU going on strike every time it disagrees with FG

Chris-Ngige (PMNewsNG)

Train attack: FG says terrorists' demand impossible; negotiations stalled

Train attack: FG says terrorists' demand impossible, negotiation stalled. [Twitter:Channels]