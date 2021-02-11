Former Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, says the death of the first civilian governor of the state, Alhaji Lateef Jakande came to him as a rude shock.

Ambode in a statement issued by his Executive Assistant, Hunsu Peter, sympathised with Jakande’s family especially his wife, Alhaja Abimbola.

Ambode said, “The news of the demise of Baba Jakande came to me as a rude shock. He was ripe at age, but we had hoped he would live to celebrate a centenary. His life symbolised humility, uprightness and honesty. He was an exemplary leader, a perfect gentleman and a man of integrity and character. Lagos will forever be grateful to him for his unparalleled service.

“When I was in office I always looked forward to his fatherly advice and encouragement. Apart from that was his visible presence at state events, even his health condition never deterred him from giving his support. This shows how he lived a very humbled and upright life throughout his sojourn here on earth.

“This is a big loss to Lagosians and Nigerians in general. But we take solace in the fact that he left huge footprints that will remain indelible in the minds of progressive Lagosians.”

Jakande died in the early hours of Thursday, February 11, 2021, at the age of 91.

He was Lagos governor between 1979 and 1983, and later served as Federal Minister of Works between 1993 and 1998 during the military regime of Sani Abacha.