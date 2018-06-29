Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ambode expresses pain over Lagos tanker explosion

Lagos Tanker Fire Ambode expresses pain over explosion that claimed at least 9 lives

Governor Ambode said the Thursday tragedy is a very painful one.

  • Published:
Ambode expresses pain over Lagos tanker explosion play At least 54 vehicles were burnt in Lagos tanker explosion (Twitter/@rrslagos767)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has expressed his sadness over the tragic loss of lives from the petrol tanker explosion that happened at Otedola Bridge, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed that at least nine people were killed in the accident that saw the destruction of over 54 vehicles.

Ambode expresses pain over Lagos tanker explosion play

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at the scene of the Lagos tanker explosion

(Facebook/Akinwunmi Ambode)

 

Taking to his Facebook account late on Thursday, Governor Ambode said the tragedy is a very painful one.

He wrote, "Very sad day. The loss of lives in an accident like today is very painful. My prayers are with everyone affected by this tragedy."

Postby

 

The governor had earlier paid a visit to the scene of the tragic accident as emergency responders cleaned up the scene.

Brake failure caused accident

According to LASEMA, the accident occured when a Mack tanker truck loaded with 33,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) fell and spilled its content on the road resulting into a fire outbreak.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) disclosed that the accident was due to a brake failure.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Lagos Over 54 cars in flames as petrol tanker explodes at Bergerbullet
2 In Nasarawa Soldiers kill 6 herdsmen, 150 cows - Policebullet
3 Human Rights Research shows Nigeria is 9th most dangerous country...bullet

Related Articles

Babatunde Fashola Minister, others urge youths to drive Nigeria’s development
Lagos Tanker Fire Ambode visits scene of petrol tanker explosion
In Lagos Police place N1m bounty on woman who accused officer of corruption
Lagos Tanker Fire Buhari says incident is "one of the greatest tragedies" in recent times
In Lagos State LASTMA arrests 880 daily over traffic offences
Drug Abuse Lagos Police boss raises alarm, blames crime increase on menace
In Lagos Fuel station denies abandoning Akoka residents after oil contamination
In Lagos Over 54 cars in flames as petrol tanker explodes at Berger

Local

FG empowers indigenous artisans to boost economy
Babatunde Fashola Minister, others urge youths to drive Nigeria’s development
Imam who saved 262 people during Plateau killings
Plateau killings Imam saved 262 people, including Christians, by hiding them inside mosque
Ambode visits scene of Lagos tanker explosion
Lagos Tanker Fire Ambode visits scene of petrol tanker explosion
Gov Nyesom Wike and Acting President Yemi Osinbajo
Niger Delta New Vision FG unveils plan to tackle issues in Nigeria’s oil rich region