The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says he wasn't ready to approve the resumption of rail service in the country, but had to succumb to pressure.

Like many things affected by the coronavirus pandemic, railway operations were shutdown months ago and remained so even as airline operations resumed earlier in July.

However, Amaechi announced on Saturday, July 25, 2020 that the Abuja-Kaduna train service will resume on Wednesday, July 29.

While speaking during a media briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday, July 27, the minister said the upcoming Eid el Kabir celebrations forced his hand.

"I refused to agree that we should open the railways.

"It is the pressure of those who want to participate in the forthcoming spiritual activities that made me accept that we'll open the railways from Abuja to Kaduna," he said.

The minister warned that passengers must use their face masks before they will be allowed to enter trains.

"You will not enter the station if you don't have a face mask or a hand sanitiser.

"We must make sure it is not below 79% alcohol," he said.

Ticket prices have also been increased because passenger capacity has been reduced as a safety measure to deal with the coronavirus pandemic [Nigerian Price]

Amaechi further noted that the implementation of physical distancing, a prominent measure to control COVID-19 transmission, has reduced the number of passengers that can be served at a time.

He said coaches that used to convey 88 passengers will now not convey more than 50 passengers.

The reduction will not affect the first class coach because it already has enough space, according to the minister.

He said the general reduction in capacity has forced the government to increase the ticket fares with economy which used to cost N1,500 now priced at N3,000.

Business class tickets now cost N5,000, while first class tickets are priced at N6,000.

Amaechi said passengers will also not be allowed to move freely inside the coaches except to use the restroom.

He warned that any passengers that violate the measures put in place will be ejected and denied service.

"We're bringing as many policemen as possible, not only for security but for enforcement," Amaechi said.

The minister also said the government is working on starting electronic ticketing 'between two and three months'.