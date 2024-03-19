ADVERTISEMENT
Killers of 17 soldiers may not be Nigerians  —  Akpabio

Bayo Wahab

The Senate asked the Federal Government to compensate the families of the slain soldiers.

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. [Facebook:Godswill Obot Akpabio]
Akpabio said this on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, during a debate on motions raised by Senators Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, APC, Katsina Central, and Edeh Dafinone, APC, Delta Central.

According to him, the killers may be mercenaries.

“We are not at war. I don’t think they are from the Niger Delta. They may be mercenaries,” the Senate President said.

After the debate, the Senate asked its Committee on Defence, Army, Navy, and Air Force to work with military authorities to establish the cause of the incident.

While calling for an investigation into the killings of the soldiers, the Senate urged the Federal Government to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to book.

The Senate further called for the recruitment of more police officers to end the deployment of the Nigerian Army officers for civil matters.

The Red Chamber also asked the government to compensate the families of the slain soldiers.

Recall that on Monday, March 18, 2024, the Defence Headquarters released the names of the 17 soldiers killed in Delta State.

1. Lt Col AH Ali, the Command Officer, 181 Amphibious Battalion, Nigerian Army.

2. Maj SD Shafa (N/13976)

3. Maj DE Obi (N/14395)

4. Capt U Zakari (N/16348)

5. SSgt Yahaya Saidu (#3NA/36/2974)

6. Cpl Yahaya Danbaba (1ONA/65/7274)

7. Col Kabiru Bashir (11NA/66/9853)

8. LCol Bulus Haruna (16NA/TS/5844)

9. Lal Sole Opeyemi (17NA/760719)

10. LCpl Bello Anas (17NA/76/290)

11. LCpl Hamman Peter (NA/T82653)

12. LCpl Ibrahim Abdullahi (18NA/77/1191)

13. Pte Alhaji Isah (17NA/76/6079)

14. Pte Clement Francis (19NA/78/0911)

15. Pte Abubakar Ali (19NA/78/2162)

16. Pte Ibrahim Adamu (19NA/78/6079)

17. Pte Adamu Ibrahim (21NA/80/4795).

Killers of 17 soldiers may not be Nigerians  —  Akpabio

