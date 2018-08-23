Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ajimobi sets up committee on demolition of Ayefele’s Music House

Ajimobi Oyo State sets up committee on demolition of Ayefele’s Music House

Ajimobi had set up the committee at a reconciliatory meeting with the popular musician in his office on Thursday in Ibadan.

  • Published:
5,728 households to benefit from cash transfer scheme in Oyo play

Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi

(thenationonlineng)

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has set up a committee to resolve the impasse over the demolition of  Yinka Ayefele’s  Music House in Ibadan.

Ajimobi had set up the committee at a reconciliatory meeting with the popular musician in his office on Thursday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Ayefele in company with some of his workers had arrived at the Governor’s Office at about  11.30 am.

The governor said the demolition exercise was neither a witch-hunt nor politically motivated, insisting it was due to contravention of the state ’s property laws.

Ajimobi described Ayefele as a good man and a responsible citizen, stressing that the next step was to find a compassionate means of resolving the issue.

He also urged Ayefele to ensure that his radio station embraced ethical reportage of the issue.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who was at the Governor’s Office in company with some monarchs, also pleaded with the governor to resolve the impasse.

Earlier, Ayefele had stated that his office responded to all letters forwarded to it by the state government.

He expressed regrets at not being able to see the governor, adding that the emissaries he sent failed to deliver his messages.

Ayefele stated that he remains a law-abiding citizen who is ready to comply with the regulations of the state government.

NAN reports that the committee, comprising of government official and some workers of Fresh FM station, including Ayefele,  had since commenced the resolution process.

The meeting, which lasted hours, was  later adjourned  for another day. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Saraki Why Bola Tinubu hates me 'so much' - Senate Presidentbullet
2 Saraki PDP will win in 2019, the future is bright – Senate Presidentbullet
3 Politics The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you...bullet

Related Articles

Ajimobi Be compassionate, former Chief of Staff advises Governor
Ajimobi Oyo NURTW chairman’s death depressing, tragic– Governor
Ayefele Ajimobi compares musician to armed robbers over Music House demolition
Music House Demolition How Gov Ajimobi reportedly gave Yinka Ayefele's wife $1,000 as assurance
Yinka Ayefele Why we demolished musicians Music House - Oyo govt
Pulse Opinion Gov Ajimobi's demolition of Ayefele's house was petty and silly
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology LAUTECH students threaten to take their protest to Abuja
Yinka Ayefele Oyo Govt denies knowledge of demolition of singer's Music House
Yinka Ayefele Here is why singer's house was demolished by Oyo state government, NBA reacts (Video)

Local

Aisha Buhari looking stylish in a traditional yellow and orange outfit
Aisha Buhari Wife of the President donates food, grinding machines in Daura
36 House of Reps members dump APC for PDP, ADC
Dogara House of Rep. Speaker congratulates Sultan at 62
Army, Police avert another bomb blast in Maiduguri
In Maiduguri Presidency blasts Oshuntokun over false claim on bomb blast
IPOB women arrested and jailed in Owerri, Imo state.
#FreeOwerri114 114 IPOB women can't receive food, family members at Owerri Prison