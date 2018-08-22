news

Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has dismissed public condemnation of his government for demolishing the building of popular musician, Yinka Ayefele, in Ibadan, the state capital.

Despite an existing court injuction the government demolished a section of Ayefele's Radio House on Challenge Toll Gate Road, Ibadan, in the early hours of Sunday, August 19, 2018.

The move has been widely criticised by many Nigerians who have alleged that the demolition was the result of a political witch-hunt against Ayefele and his Fresh FM radio station which has been said to be fiercely critical of the government.

In response to the storm the demolition has gathered, Governor Ajimobi said it was simply a matter of preventing someone from breaking the law.

In a short video clip published by BBC Yoruba, the governor spoke on the subject after the Eid prayer in Ibadan on Tuesday, August 21.

According to the governor, Ayefele's physical disability does not give him licence to break the law. He, however, promised to 'pity' despite the entire episode.

He said, "Regarding the house they said we demolished, that man (Ayefele) did not obey the law.

"They said because he's physically-challenged, so because because he's physically-challenged, he can break the law? They said he employed people, but don't armed robbers employ people? Should we allow them (armed robbers) to continue to rob?

"And we told them the road...but he's spoken and we'll pity him, but we have to obey the law."

Ajimobi previously confessed to political witch-hunt

Allegations that the demolition is politically-motivated is fueled most especially by a 2016 incident when Ajimobi visited Ayefele's Fresh FM, housed in the demolished building, and revealed that certain people had told him during his first term to demolish the building because Ayefele did not support him.

The governor had said in a radio broadcast, "When we contested the first and won, a lot (of people) told us to demolish the radio station because your programmes and broadcasts are against my government. Your boss, Yinka Ayefele, was also using songs to insult us.

"I didn't see any reason why I should demolish the studio. If Ayefele is not for us today, he (will) support us later in future. Ayefele is beside me now and I pray the business will keep flourishing."

He had also praised the station as the best in Oyo State "without any equivocation".

ALSO READ: Ajimobi's demolition of Ayefele's house was petty and silly

Oyo Government criticised over demolition

Despite the public outcry over the demolition, the Oyo State government has maintained that due process was followed with no ill-intent attached.

Ajimobi's Special Adviser on Physical Planning and Development Control, Waheed Gbadamosi, said it was established during a visit to the building that it encroached into the sight distance of the Y junction along Lagelu Estate, stressing that a canteen, toilets, store and powerhouse, which were not in the plan submitted, were attached to the wall fence.

He also disclosed that a mast erected on site as well as a staircase were not included in the plan submitted, noting that the basement of the plan which was meant for a car park had also been converted.

Gbadamosi further disclosed that a letter was sent to the Music House on June 29, 2018, to submit a fresh building plan application that will reflect the existing structures on site and regularise the anomalies, alleging that the organisation deliberately ignored the letter until the demolition notices were sent on August 13, 2018.

He stated that there was no court order restraining the government from carrying out the demolition after the organisation was duly informed through several correspondences.

Despite the government's position, Ayefele insists that the demolition was politically-motivated to spite him.

He said, "There is no defence for this vindictive and politically motivated destruction of a thriving business in a city that needs economic and job opportunities for its citizens.

"In the approved plan of the music house, we requested an approval for a business complex with proposed two studios and the plan was approved. The building is more than 10 years. Are they now saying that a radio license which costs several million to obtain is not a business venture?"

The demolished Music House is reportedly valued at N800 million.