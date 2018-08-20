Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Oyo Govt denies knowledge of demolition of Ayefele music house

Yinka Ayefele Oyo Govt denies knowledge of demolition of singer's Music House

The state government, through its counsel, Mr Yomi Alliyu, made the denial when he appeared before Justice Iyabo Yerima of the State High Court, Ring Road, Ibadan, on Monday.

  • Published:
play

The Oyo State Government on Monday denied demolishing the music house of gospel musician, Yinka Ayefele, in Ibadan.

The state government, through its counsel, Mr Yomi Alliyu, made the denial when he appeared before Justice Iyabo Yerima of the State High Court, Ring Road, Ibadan, on Monday.

Alliyu appeared for the first and second defendants, Gov. Abiola Ajimobi and Mr Bola Abimbola (State Attorney-General), in a case instituted by Ayefele against the defendants.

The counsel said his clients were shocked to read about the reported demolition on Sunday morning.

According to him, the state government is planning to set up a panel of enquiry to find out those responsible for the demolition.

”My clients are men of honour that respect rule of law and constituted authority and will have no reason to demolish the said property,” he told the court.

Alliyu, who had earlier denied that his clients were served with court processes, quickly reversed himself when the judge showed him evidence of actual service on the first and second respondents.

The defence counsel, however, urged the court to adjourn the case pending the time the claimant would be able to file and serve his clients with notice of the ex-parte motion since the court was on vacation.

He said that filing of motion on notice and letter of urgency alone by the claimant was not enough.

But the claimant’s counsel, Mr Olayinka Bolanle, had informed the court that the respondents had gone ahead to demolish the structure in spite of a court’s restraining order

Even after the defendants had become aware of this proceedings, it is sad and unbelievable my Lord that the defendants in the wee hours of Sunday, Aug 19, went to the property in dispute and demolished it,” he told the court.

The claimant’s counsel urged the court to reiterate its earlier order restraining the defendants from further demolition of the rest of the structure pending the determination of the suit.

Justice Yerima adjourned the case until Sept. 12 for hearing of applications and urged parties to file necessary processes before the adjourned date.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President vows to jail more peoplebullet
2 Daura Buhari's kinsmen allegedly planning sacked DSS boss' recallbullet
3 In Osun Government declares Monday public holiday for Isese festivalbullet

Related Articles

Yinka Ayefele Ibadan residents lament demolition of popular musician's music house
Yinka Ayefele NUJ condemns demolition of musician’s Fresh FM station
Yinka Ayefele Here is why singer's house was demolished by Oyo state government, NBA reacts (Video)
Yinka Ayefele Oyo state government demolishes singer's 'Music House'
How the Nigerian legend became a pop culture phenomenon
Yinka Ayefele 4 things singer said about the demolition notice on 'Music House'
Yinka Ayefele SERAP accuses Gov Ajimobi of executive rascality over demolition of 'Music House'
Yinka Ayefele Singer reacts to Fresh FM being marked for demolition by Oyo state government
Yinka Ayefele PDP condemns demolition of musician’s studio
Richard Mofe Damijo Actor praises son as he graduates with a high school diploma (Photo)

Local

Why Bola Tinubu hates me 'so much' - Saraki
Saraki Why Bola Tinubu hates me 'so much' - Senate President
Buhari in Katsina ahead of Sallah celebration
Buhari President in Katsina ahead of Sallah festivities
Why we demolished Yinka Ayefele's Music House - Oyo govt
Yinka Ayefele Why we demolished musicians Music House - Oyo govt
7 corruption allegations APC says will stop Saraki's presidential ambition
2019 Election 7 corruption allegations that will frustrate Saraki's presidential ambition - APC