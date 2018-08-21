How Gov Ajimobi gave Yinka Ayefele's wife $1,000 as assurance

news

Musician, Yinka Ayefele has narrated how his wife went to beg Governor Abiola Ajimobi not to demolish his radio station.

The musician also said that the Governor gave his wife $1,000 as an assurance that he will not pull down the Music House, after she pleaded with him for four hours on her knees.

Ayefele said this during a press conference which he held in Ibadan, Oyo state capital on Monday, August 20, 2018.

The Music House, which housed Fresh FM radio station was demolished by the Oyo state government on Sunday, August 19, 2018.

According to Tribune, the musician countered statements by the Oyo state government that the demolished building was not approved to host a radio station.

Ayefele said that the building plan, which was approved by the state government on June 6, 2008, contained information of the two studios.

The statement reads: “My wife was with the governor till around 3:00 a.m on Saturday. She was able to meet the governor and he assured her that the building will not be demolished and as an assurance, when she was leaving, the governor gave her $1, 000.

“I would have gone with her but I had been hospitalised a day after the three days demolition notice was given to us by the government. There is no defence for this vindictive and politically motivated destruction of a thriving business in a city that needs economic and job opportunities for its citizens.

“In the approved plan of the music house, we requested an approval for a business complex with proposed two studios and the plan was approved. The building is more than 10 years. Are they now saying that a radio license which costs several million to obtain is not a business venture?

“They did not only demolish the building, our recently acquired broadcast equipment worth N28 million was equally damaged. We are still putting the cost (of the damage) together.

“The demolition notice they brought was three days. There is a confirmation that the state government is responsible for the demolition as against what their counsel said in court.

“We have relocated our studio and Fresh F.M is fully back on the air. It is only the NBC that can stop us from broadcasting Fresh FM is a small business that should be encouraged and not destroyed.”

Oyo govt explains

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Oyo State Government said that due process was followed in the demolition of Ayefele’s Music House.

This was made known to newsmen by Mr Waheed Gbadamosi, the Special Adviser to Gov Ajimobi on Physical Planning and Development Control at a press conference in Ibadan on Monday.

NAN reports that Gbadamosi said it was established during a visit to the building that it encroached into the sight distance of the Y junction along Lagelu Estate, adding that a canteen, toilets, store and powerhouse, which were not in the original plan, were attached to the fence.

The Gov’s aide said that some other inclusions like a mast and staircase were made.

He also noted that the part of the building which was originally designated in the plan as a car park had also been converted.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has condemned the demolition of Ayefele’s Music House.

The organization also accused Governor Abiola Ajimobi of executive rascality.