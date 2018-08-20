Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Why we demolished Yinka Ayefele's Music House - Oyo govt

Yinka Ayefele Why we demolished musicians Music House - Oyo govt

The Special Adviser to Gov Abiola  Ajimobi on Physical Planning and Development Control gave the reasons at a press conference in Ibadan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Why we demolished Yinka Ayefele's Music House - Oyo govt play

Yinka Ayefele's Music House has been demolished seven days after a demolition notice was served on Monday, August 12, 2018.

(TheCable)

 The Oyo State Government on Monday said that due process was followed in the demolition of the Music House belonging to the popular musician, Yinka Ayefele.

It also said that no court order restrained it from carrying out its statutory role in the public interest.

Mr Waheed Gbadamosi, the Special Adviser to Gov. Abiola  Ajimobi on Physical Planning and Development Control, claimed at a press conference in Ibadan that government gave ample opportunity for Music House to regularise its building plan.

He further said the organisation was duly informed through several correspondences, adding that the action of the government to demolish the building was not politically motivated.

Gbadamosi said that it was established during a visit to the building that it encroached into the sight distance of the Y junction along Lagelu Estate, stressing that a canteen, toilets, store and powerhouse,  which were not in the plan submitted,  were attached to the wall fence.

He added that the mast erected and staircase on site were not included in the plan submitted, noting that the basement of the plan which was meant for car park had also been converted.

ALSO READ: 4 things singer said about the demolition notice on 'Music House'

Gbadamosi said that a letter was sent to Music House on June  29,  2018,  to submit a fresh building plan application that will reflect the existing structures on site and regularise the anomalies.

He alleged that the radio house deliberately ignored the letter until the demolition notices were sent on Aug.  13, 2018,  based on the earlier request for the submission of AS-Built Plan for approval

Gbadamosi reiterated that government’s action was not based on sentiments or witch-hunting, saying contravention notices had been served to different organisations in the state since June 14, 2017.

He insisted that the building plan from Music House deviated from the approved plan, adding that “ this  made the approval null and void because deceitful information was given to the approving authority.’’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President vows to jail more peoplebullet
2 Daura Buhari's kinsmen allegedly planning sacked DSS boss' recallbullet
3 In Osun Government declares Monday public holiday for Isese festivalbullet

Related Articles

Yinka Ayefele NUJ condemns demolition of musician’s Fresh FM station
Yinka Ayefele Here is why singer's house was demolished by Oyo state government, NBA reacts (Video)
Yinka Ayefele SERAP accuses Gov Ajimobi of executive rascality over demolition of 'Music House'
Yinka Ayefele PDP condemns demolition of musician’s studio
How the Nigerian legend became a pop culture phenomenon
Yinka Ayefele Oyo Govt denies knowledge of demolition of singer's Music House
Pulse Opinion Gov Ajimobi's demolition of Ayefele's house was petty and silly

Local

Buhari in Katsina ahead of Sallah celebration
Buhari President in Katsina ahead of Sallah festivities
7 corruption allegations APC says will stop Saraki's presidential ambition
2019 Election 7 corruption allegations that will frustrate Saraki's presidential ambition - APC
Sallah Message: Saraki tasks Nigerians on peaceful co-existence
Sallah Message Saraki tasks Nigerians on brotherhood, peaceful co-existence
Sect destroys 40 houses in revenge attack in Borno village
Boko Haram Sect destroys 40 houses in revenge attack in Borno Village — Police