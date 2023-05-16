After 13 days in London, Buhari returns to Nigeria

The president arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja around 4:45 pm on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Buhari left the country on Wednesday, May 3, ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

He was scheduled to return to Abuja last week but rescheduled his return for another week to enable him to meet his dentist for a dental procedure.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesperson said Buhari would spend additional week in London, at the behest of his dentist who has started attending to him.

“The specialist requires to see the president in another five days for a procedure already commenced,” Adesina added.

Meanwhile, the president-elect, Bola Tinubu is yet to return to the country from his trip to Europe.

Tinubu left the country on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, for a working visit in Europe. According to reports, he is currently in France where he had a meeting with the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, his wife, Hajia Hajia Salamatu Rabiu and Abdulmumin Jibrin, an NNPP lawmaker-elect.