Buhari spends extra week in London to take care of his teeth
President Buhari flew to London on May 3 for the coronation of King Charles III.
Femi Adesina, the president's spokesman confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.
"The specialist requires to see the president in another five days for a procedure already commenced," Adesina added.
President Buhari hained other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles lll on May 6, 2023.
