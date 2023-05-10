The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari spends extra week in London to take care of his teeth

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Buhari flew to London on May 3 for the coronation of King Charles III.

President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more than 200 days of his eight-year administration enjoying medical treatment in London [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Femi Adesina, the president's spokesman confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

"The specialist requires to see the president in another five days for a procedure already commenced," Adesina added.

President Muhammadu Buhari (left) with King Charles III (second from right) in London ahead of the monarch's May 6 coronation [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari (left) with King Charles III (second from right) in London ahead of the monarch's May 6 coronation [Presidency] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

President Buhari hained other world leaders to attend the coronation of King Charles lll on May 6, 2023.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: APP withdraws petition against Tinubu

BREAKING: APP withdraws petition against Tinubu

Oyetola congratulates Adeleke over Supreme Court judgment

Oyetola congratulates Adeleke over Supreme Court judgment

BREAKING: Tribunal adjourned as Tinubu addresses Atiku's request for live broadcast

BREAKING: Tribunal adjourned as Tinubu addresses Atiku's request for live broadcast

Elon Musk teases audio, video call features for Twitter

Elon Musk teases audio, video call features for Twitter

Nigeria ranks 2nd in maternal, neonatal, child deaths worldwide, says WHO

Nigeria ranks 2nd in maternal, neonatal, child deaths worldwide, says WHO

Jigawa governor-elect pledges not to abandon inherited projects

Jigawa governor-elect pledges not to abandon inherited projects

Worshippers, security guard killed in Tunisian synagogue shooting

Worshippers, security guard killed in Tunisian synagogue shooting

Wase, Doguwa continue campaign for Speakership, promise legislative independence

Wase, Doguwa continue campaign for Speakership, promise legislative independence

Nasarawa Assembly passes 2 bills to promote justice, peace, development

Nasarawa Assembly passes 2 bills to promote justice, peace, development

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his ailing daughter, Sonia. [Vanguard]

I feel guilty for my parents conviction - Ekweremadu's daughter speaks out

President Muhammadu Buhari at the launching of the 1 million bags of rice pyramid in Abuja. [Presidency]

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president

Jordan Demay was a 17 year old high school football star [The US Sun]

3 Nigerians arrested for sexual exploitation, causing death of American teen