Ambode made this remark while speaking with journalists on Thursday at the Benin Airport.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ambode was in Benin with other APC leaders for President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign rally in the state.

He said that the governor had been able to transform Edo and that was why he and others in the party joined him to campaign for the re-election of the president in the state.

“Based on the work Mr Obaseki has done in Edo under the platform of the APC, it is a matter of common sense that everybody should vote for APC,” Ambode said.

Meanwhile, Obaseki said Edo had benefited immensely from the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration and as such, the citizens of the state were grateful to the APC.

”This is the state that the president has done so well for and we are showing him gratitude by giving him a befitting welcome to the state.