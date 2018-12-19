Agbaje, in a statement by the Media Director of his campaign oganisation, Mr Felix Oboagwina, on Wednesday in Lagos said it was regretful that the area had become prone to fire disasters resulting from the activities of pipeline vandals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ensuing inferno gutted numerous houses and vehicles in the area.

He said the vandals had over the years turned stealing of petroleum products into a thriving business.

The PDP candidate described the loss of properties to the inferno as unfortunate, but expressed gratitude to God that “fortunately no life was lost in this heartbreaking fire incident.”

He urged Lagos State to make emergency plans to ensure accommodation and rehabilitation for those who lost personal property and dwellings to the fire incident.

The candidate urged security agents to be on top of their game to apprehend pipeline vandals and curb the activities of petroleum thieves in the area.

He advised the people to be their own first line of security by promptly reporting any sighting of illegal activities along the pipeline.

Agbaje, who recalled that a similar incident occurred in the area in 2006, called for a permanent solution to the incidence of pipeline vandalism and explosion.