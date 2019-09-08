Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has disclosed that Lagos and Ogun State Government are planning to commercialize some federal roads in their states.

The roads according to Punch are Ikorodu-Ogijo-Sagamu, Epe-Ijebu- Ode and the Lagos-Ota-Abeokua roads.

Abiodun said Ogun and Lagos State government are planning to engage in Public-Private Partnership in the construction and rehabilitation of the three roads.

The Governor said in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital during his investiture as honorary patron of Abeokuta Club.

Abiodun said he had met with Sanwo-Olu and both of them have agreed to commercialise the roads by bringing in private investors to fund and toll the roads.

He said, “I met with my counterpart, Sanwo-Olu and we decided that as a matter of urgency we need to take over some roads which include; Epe-Ijebu road, Ikorodu-Sagamu road and Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta road so as to reduce the population of the people passing the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

“I and Sanwo-Olu met with the president to hand over those three roads to us, we sat down with the President and explained things to him.

“He told us to put it in writing, we wrote a joint letter which has our two logos on it, we both signed it and I personally handed it over to Mr President, and a few weeks ago, the president handed over the road to us.”

However, Abiodun said Ogun State government has incurred N26 billion debt over the construction of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The governor said his administration is expected to pay over N1 billion every year to service the debt.