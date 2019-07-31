Chairman of the committee and former Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar (rtd), who made this known at a news conference in Gusau on Wednesday, did not however disclose the name of the Korean doctor.

He said a Nigerian who was also abducted when he went to deliver the ransom placed on the Korean doctor by the kidnappers , was also released.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Korean doctor was picked from General Hospital, Tsafe in January.

Abubakar said “after the expatriate was abducted, the bandits asked for ransom and when the person took the ransom to them, they also held him in the bush.

“During our negotiations, we were able to rescue both the Korean doctor and the Nigerian who took the ransom,” he stated.

The former IGP whose committee was combing the bushes of the state and negotiating with bandits for release of all abductees, said a representative from the IGP’s office, DSP Hardo was also on the team.

He said, so far, a total of 250 abductees had been rescued from different bandits camps and the number was increasing in response to the peace accord put in place by the state governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle.

He acommended leaders of the various repentant bandits camps and their members for supporting the peace process which had resulted into the current peace being enjoyed in the state.