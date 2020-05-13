Twenty-six more coronavirus patients have been discharged in Lagos state.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the patients were discharged on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Announcing this on the official Facebook page of the state government, Sanwo-Olu said 13 male and 13 female were released from three isolation centres in the state.

He said six patients were discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 11 from Onikan and nine from LUTH Isolation Centres.

Sanwo-Olu added that the patients were discharged after testing negative twice for the virus.

This development brings the total coronavirus recoveries in Lagos to 528.