8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria

Ima Elijah

Here are some of the key reasons Nigeria has a bad image internationally

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]
While Nigeria has made progress in certain areas, several persistent challenges have hindered its reputation on the global stage.

Nigerians themselves have shocked the world by dominating many international sectors and platforms for innovativeness, and exceptional performances. Despite this, there is still a notable underrating that Nigeria suffers from other countries.

Here are some of the key reasons why Nigeria may still be underrated internationally:

1. Corruption: One of the most significant factors contributing to Nigeria's negative image is the perception of widespread corruption within the government and public institutions. Corruption has led to mismanagement of resources, lack of accountability, and a negative impact on the economy, deterring foreign investments and creating a perception of an unstable business environment.

2. Insecurity: Nigeria has faced persistent security challenges, particularly in the form of insurgency, terrorism, and banditry. The Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast and other armed groups have resulted in loss of lives, displacement of communities, and instability, projecting an image of a country struggling with security issues.

3. Economic challenges: Despite being rich in natural resources, Nigeria's economy faces various hurdles, including over-reliance on oil exports, inadequate infrastructure, and high levels of poverty and unemployment. These economic challenges have hampered Nigeria's ability to demonstrate stability and progress.

4. Political instability: Nigeria has experienced periods of political instability, with frequent changes in leadership, contentious elections, and allegations of electoral malpractices. Such instability has contributed to uncertainty and a lack of confidence among international partners and investors.

5. Human rights concerns: Reports of human rights abuses, particularly in conflict-affected regions, have negatively impacted Nigeria's image. These concerns include extrajudicial killings, forced disappearances, and violations of freedom of speech and expression.

6. Infrastructure deficits: Nigeria faces significant challenges in providing adequate infrastructure, including electricity, roads, and healthcare. These deficits affect the quality of life for citizens and deter foreign investment.

7. International scams: Nigeria has gained notoriety for being associated with various online scams and fraud, leading to stereotypes that have negatively affected the perception of Nigerians globally.

8. Media portrayal: Negative media coverage, particularly of the security situation and corruption, has reinforced stereotypes and perceptions of Nigeria as a troubled nation.

However, July gave a few reasons for the Nigerians to look forward to a brighter image.

Ima Elijah

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria

