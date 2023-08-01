ADVERTISEMENT
15 pieces of good news from Nigeria in July

Ima Elijah

Many may have concerns or reservations about the inclusion of Lai Mohammed's feat on this list of possitivity.

These uplifting moments from Nigeria inspire us to stay hopeful and celebrate the achievements, big and small, that shape our shared future
In view of celebrating the goodness that shines through even in the most trying times, we've curated an exclusive collection of 15 heartwarming and extraordinary news stories from Nigeria in July.

Bank of America's President of International, Bernard Mensah, visited President Bola Tinubu in Abuja on July 4, 2023. Mensah praised Tinubu's early economic measures, expressing enthusiasm for their potential to bolster the nation's economy. This indicates that the economic future is bright for us despite economic pains of today. Stay hopeful!

In an exciting move, The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) now allows recipients of remittances from abroad to receive their funds in naira. Great news for Nigerians living abroad and their families back home, remote foreign employees.

Living a brigher present from her past, Joy Bishara, one of the schoolgirls who were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014 from Government Secondary School, Chibok in Borno State is engaged to her lover, James in the United States. We wish them a blissful future.

In a landmark display of accountability, the ECOWAS Court's ruling on July 10, 2023, compelled Nigeria's Federal Government to compensate Sunday Ayodeji with ₦60 million. Ayodeji, a victim of police-inflicted tragedy, suffered an amputation. This verdict follows President Tinubu's recent crowning as ECOWAS President, signaling a commitment to justice and responsibility within the region.

The renowned singer gifted Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, an Eko hotel and suites staff member who demonstrated exceptional honesty to a customer. Two lessons; being good eventually pays off; not all Nigerians are thieves.

Yes! this is indeed good news for Nigeria's economy. The significant increase in portfolio investments in the equity market during the first quarter of 2023 indicates renewed investor confidence in the country.

By deferring the implementation of changes in the Finance Act and Customs, Excise Tariff, citizens and businesses are given ample time to adjust to arbitrary taxation policies signed by the previous adminstration.

This is good news particularly for the genuine civil servants and the government's efforts to tackle fraudulent activities within the system. The lesson here is that citizens too need to be held accountable for bypassing processes.

For the Nigerian citizens who were concerned about the proposed increase in electricity tariff, the House of Representatives' are lowkey fighting your battles.

Being only the second Nigerian artist to achieve this milestone puts him in esteemed company alongside Grammy-winning megastar Burna Boy, further highlighting Nigeria's prominence in the global music scene.

Nigerian food and culture left a positive impression on a globally renowned figure like Malala Yousafzai.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced a remarkable achievement, surpassing expectations by recording a total tax revenue collection of ₦5.5 trillion in the first half of 2023.

The allocation of funds to key areas such as innovation finance, agro value chain development, and agro-industrial processing zones will likely have a positive impact on the agricultural sector, creating opportunities for farmers, businesses, and entrepreneurs.

Many may have concerns or reservations about the inclusion of Lai Mohammed's feat on this list, considering that his previous role as a Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism was not without controversy or criticism during his tenure.

However, some Nigerians, like this author, may view this appointment as a positive development, as it reflects international recognition of a Nigerian figure in a significant position within a global organisation; and here, we celebrate ALL Nigerians who achieve credibly.

Joseph Agboola achieved the feat after a grueling two-hour examination that tested his skills and knowledge in deploying, troubleshooting, and development on the AWS cloud platform.

Amazon Web Service Certified Developer showcases knowledge and understanding of core AWS services, uses, and basic AWS architecture best practices, and proficiency in developing, deploying, and debugging cloud-based applications by using AWS.

In bidding farewell to July, let's carry these heartwarming stories with us, reminding ourselves of the resilience, compassion, and triumph of the Nigerian spirit. In a world filled with challenges, these uplifting moments from Nigeria inspire us to stay hopeful and celebrate the achievements, big and small, that shape our shared future and narratives.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

