6 people reported dead as IPOB agitators move to reject 2019 elections

A policeman has reportedly been killed in a protest by IPOB agitators looking to boycott next year election.

To facilitate a referendum that can help bring about sovereignty, persons supporting Biafra secession took to the streets in Nnewi to raise awareness concerning their cause.

In Anambra, six people including a policeman, have been reported dead following protests by IPOB agitators looking to avoid participation in the 2019 General Elections.

Punch News confirms that the incident occurred on Friday, November 23, 2018. It also mentions that 4 out of the persons dead are believed to be "members of the Indigenous People of Biafra".

According to more reports, one other policeman who was involved in the clash, has been hospitalised.

"I will confirm to you that we lost a policeman in the clash; an inspector. The DPO who went with him to that operation is hospitalised. I can’t tell you of any other casualties; this is the much I know," says Mike Okolie who is a a Deputy Commissioner of Police for Operations in Anambra state.

