5 ways Nigerians reacted to the electricity workers strike

The Transmission Company of Nigeria declared strike action among their workers. Read here why this happened.

Here is how we imagined different Nigerians reacting;

Those who just slept

Pulse Nigeria

Darkness, low battery, these sects of people just slept in darkness and hoped that tomorrow would take care of itself. They can’t come and die.

Those who haven’t seen light in months

Pulse Nigeria

Some didn't even know there was a strike going on. Strike or no strike, these people are not even affected. Their transformer blew months ago, and they don’t even know what it means to have electricity.

Those walking up and down their streets with chargers

These people do not have a generator or fuel so they went from house to house, shop to shop looking for where to charge their phones so they can write Facebook posts and WhatsApp statuses complaining bitterly.

Those who just went to buy fuel or use their inverters

These sects of privileged people are determined not to let Nigeria stress them. They just put on their estate or private generators and inverters and went about their activities.

Those who are determined to leave the country but don’t even have their international passport