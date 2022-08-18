RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

5 ways Nigerians reacted to the electricity workers strike

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Crazy things are truly happening in the country, in many parts of the country, there was an electricity blackout yesterday. Here is how we imagined Nigerians reacting.

How we imagined people reacted to the blackout [Dailyscoop]
How we imagined people reacted to the blackout [Dailyscoop]

The Transmission Company of Nigeria declared strike action among their workers. Read here why this happened.

Some people just went to bed [Tenor]
Some people just went to bed [Tenor] Pulse Nigeria

Darkness, low battery, these sects of people just slept in darkness and hoped that tomorrow would take care of itself. They can’t come and die.

Some people haven't seen electricity in months [Twitter]
Some people haven't seen electricity in months [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Some didn't even know there was a strike going on. Strike or no strike, these people are not even affected. Their transformer blew months ago, and they don’t even know what it means to have electricity.

These people do not have a generator or fuel so they went from house to house, shop to shop looking for where to charge their phones so they can write Facebook posts and WhatsApp statuses complaining bitterly.

These sects of privileged people are determined not to let Nigeria stress them. They just put on their estate or private generators and inverters and went about their activities.

These people have been ranting for decades about how poor the country is and how they want to leave and with the electricity strike, they say, ‘This is the final straw' and they don't make any plans to leave.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former APC chairman nominated governorship campaign DG by Plateau PDP

Former APC chairman nominated governorship campaign DG by Plateau PDP

Gov Ikpeazu to release N30m for Asa Electricity Project

Gov Ikpeazu to release N30m for Asa Electricity Project

We did not spend N18.9 billion on bush clearing contract - Agric Ministry dismisses claims

We did not spend N18.9 billion on bush clearing contract - Agric Ministry dismisses claims

5 ways Nigerians reacted to the electricity workers strike

5 ways Nigerians reacted to the electricity workers strike

Breaking: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout

Breaking: Electricity workers suspend strike after hours of blackout

Ogun PDP: I will fight this battle till end -Segun Showunmi

Ogun PDP: I will fight this battle till end -Segun Showunmi

NDLEA arrests pharma company MD for selling illicit drugs online

NDLEA arrests pharma company MD for selling illicit drugs online

Over 1.2m under-5 children stunted in Katsina – Report

Over 1.2m under-5 children stunted in Katsina – Report

Strike: Ikeja Electric, EKEDC react as Lagos experiences blackout

Strike: Ikeja Electric, EKEDC react as Lagos experiences blackout

Trending

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi (National Daily Newspaper)

Lagos Govt tackles Peter Obi over false claim about ASUU strike

Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote at Alibaba's January 1st Concert

Lawyer begs Dangote, Otedola to pay ASUU's N1.1trn demand

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Peter Obi at Redemption Camp on Friday, August 12, 2022. [PM News]

I'm humbled - Peter Obi reacts on warm reception at Redemption City