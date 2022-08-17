RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Electricity workers' strike forced national grid shutdown - TCN

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Wednesday, said that the national grid has been shutdown following the industrial dispute by the two in-house unions in the company.

Power grid
Mbah said that the grid was shut down by the unions even as effort was being made to resolve the issues upon which the action was called.

Mbah said that the incident occurred at 3:01p.m. on Wednesday, after several 330kV transmission lines and 33 Kilo Volt (kV) feeder-lines across the power system network had been switched off by the members of the unions.

This resulted in generation-load imbalance and multiple voltage escalations at critical stations and substations.

She said that this was coming weeks after the company had come out of hectic grid management regime, occasioned by paucity of generation that lingered for a couple of months.

”Coupled with the stream of interventions by the Ministry of Power and other stakeholders in the Value Chain, grid generation (at Peak) had reached 4,830.69 Megawatts (MW) as at Tuesday,“ she said.

Mbah said that in spite of the setback, TCN was set to restore the grid as quickly as possible.

The spokesperson said that the Ministries of Power and Labour & Employment, were currently meeting with the union officials in order to resolve the issues.

She said that the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry appreciates the understanding of our customers within and outside the country.

Mbah said that enduring mechanisms are being instituted to avert a situation of this kind going forward.

