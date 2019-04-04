The five-man robbery gang reportedly robbed the Bureau De Change of cash of different currency worth Dh2.3 million (N225.4million), just two days after two of them arrived on a visiting visa.

According to Sharjah police officer, Major General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, “Four of the suspects entered the exchange house on Sunday, March 31, 2019, and attacked its employees, while the fifth was waiting for them in a car outside.

“The suspects also threatened the employees with sharp weapons before taking away cash. The whole operation lasted seven minutes.”

The police officer also said by the time they were informed about the incident, the suspects had escaped. Al Shamsi added that the employees of the Bureau de Change failed to activate the alarm to alert the police on time.

He said the alarm went off four minutes after the robbers had left the scene, however, according to him, the police managed to catch up with them through surveillance camera footage.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has reacted to the arrest of the five Nigerians.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa condemned the action of the Nigerians.

Dabiri in a statement described the action of the suspects as despicable and shameful saying it is not in accordance with the good character of Nigerians.

The five suspects who were said to be on visitors visas to Dubai include Chimuanya Ozoh, Benjamin Ajah, Kingsley Ngoka, Tochukwu Alisi, and Chile Ndunagu.

The robbery case of the five Nigerians has been referred to the public prosecution office for further action.