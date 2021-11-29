RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

5 bandits killed in Kaduna communities

Samson Toromade

Troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, one pump action rifle, and three motorcycles.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has praised security forces for the offensive against the bandits [Daily Trust]
At least five bandits have been killed in two communities in Kaduna State, the government reported on Monday, November 29, 2021.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said they were killed in gunfights with security agents in Birnin Gwari and Giwa local government areas.

Troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, one pump action rifle, and three motorcycles from both operations.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai praised the security forces for the raids and urged them to sustain the offensive against the armed gangs that have terrorised the state.

"Clearance operations will be sustained in these and other locations across the State," Aruwan said.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and violent attacks in the northern region, with 1,825 people killed and 4,525 kidnapped between January 2020 and September 2021, according to the government's own records.

The government shut down telecommunication services in parts of the state in September as part of new measures to fight banditry.

Aruwan announced last week that the services will now be restored, claiming that the suspension helped security agencies achieve some successes against the armed gangs.

Other containment measures similarly announced in September will remain in place.

The three-month ban of motorcycle movement, ban on weekly markets, ban on transportation of cattle, and the prohibition of sale of fuel in jerrycans in seven local government areas will continue.

Samson Toromade

