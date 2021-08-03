Bandits kill 6 people in violent raids on 4 Kaduna villages

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Eight houses, six huts, one motorcycle, and a generator were also burnt to ashes.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has ordered investigations into the attacks [KDSG]

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has condemned a series of attacks that left at least six people dead in four villages.

Armed groups attacked Ungwan Magaji, Kigam, Kisicho and Kikoba villages in Kauru local government area of the state on Monday, August 2, 2021.

Joseph Maza, Timvan Cibi Ciwo, Monday Titus, Asabe Magani, Laraba Danladi, and Yosi Danladi were identified by authorities as the fatalities of the attack.

Eight houses, six huts, one motorcycle, and a generator were also burnt to ashes by the attackers, and some maize crops were destroyed.

Governor El-Rufai in a statement on Tuesday, August 3 described the attack as the 'action of depraved entities stripped of every shred of humanity'.

He further tasked security agencies working in the LGA to sustain thorough investigations into the incident.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and bloodshed in the northern region.

Bandits, mostly armed gangs terrorising mostly rural communities, killed a total of 937 people, and kidnapped 1,972 others in the state last year.

A security report by the government last month showed at least 545 people have been killed, and 1,723 kidnapped between January and June 2021.

