El-Rufai restores telecoms services to bandit-infested areas

Samson Toromade

The government says the strategy has helped security agencies 'achieve some results'.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [KDSG]
The Kaduna State government has announced that it's reversing the suspension of telecommunication services in areas terrorised by bandits.

Services were shut down in unspecified parts of the state in September 2021, a strategy designed to fight banditry.

With the success of the strategy a bone of contention, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, announced on Friday, November 26 that services will be restored soon.

He said, "The prolonged application of this measure was always out of the question, due to its impact on the legitimate activities of citizens and businesses.

"Residents are advised that the restoration of full services in the affected areas may unfold over a few days, as the service providers mobilise to power and boost their transmission systems accordingly."

The commissioner said the strategy helped security agencies 'achieve some results', and promised to elaborate on the success soon.

He apologised for the inconvenience endured by law-abiding citizens of the affected areas, and praised them for their sacrifice.

The suspension of telecoms services have also been employed in neighbouring states like Zamfara, Katsina, and Sokoto.

The Katsina State government raised alarm last week that bandits have started using walkie talkies to get around the ban.

Aruwan said on Friday that other containment measures similarly announced in September will remain in place.

The three-month ban of motorcycle movement, ban on weekly markets, ban on transportation of cattle, and the prohibition of sale of fuel in jerrycans in seven local government areas will continue.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and violent attacks in the northern region, with 1,825 people killed and 4,525 kidnapped between January 2020 and September 2021, according to the government's own records.

