4 military personnel killed as army confirms ISWAP attack on troops in Borno

Pulse had earlier reported that the terrorists stormed Askira town in Askira Uba LGA of Borno state in a long convoy of gun trucks and engaged the troops in gun duel.

Confirming the incident, the army in a statement said the terrorists killed a gallant senior officer brigadier-general Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers while on their way to supports troops who were fighting the insurgents.

The statement reads in part, “In the fierce encounter which is still raging as at the time of filing this report, troops supported by the Air Component of OPHK have destroyed five A — Jet combat trucks, two A-29 artillery weapons, two dragon combat vehicles and nine gun trucks.

“Sadly, a gallant senior officer brigadier-general Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice in a very rare display of gallantry as they provided reinforcement in a counteroffensive against the terrorists, and successfully defended the location."