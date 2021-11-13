RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ISWAP terrorists attack Borno military base, engage soldiers in gun duel

A resident of the town and member of civilian JTF said the attackers went straight to the military base immediately they stormed the town.

Suspects fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Saturday, November 13, 2021, attacked a military base in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to Daily Trust, some civilians had sighted the fighters in a long convoy of gun trucks along Ngude axis towards Askira this morning before they attacked the military base.

The civilians told the newspaper that they reported the terrorists’ movement to security forces but no step was taken before the terrorists struck hours later.

Confirming the attacks, Engr Abdullahi Musa Askira, Deputy Speaker of Borno House Assembly, said the troop and the fighters exchanged gunfire.

“Yes, ISWAP is currently attacking Askira town. I was reliably informed that our troops are fighting them, but the residents are in the bush.

“My people told me that the insurgents came with about 16 gun trucks and there is confusion in the whole town now,” the lawmaker told Daily Trust.

A resident and member of civilian JTF, Yakubu Luka said the attackers went straight to the military base immediately they stormed the town.

“We are expecting a reinforcement from the nearby community, as I am speaking with you heavy gunfire is ongoing,” he said.

He also appealed to the authorities to send fighter jets to support the ground soldiers because they were outnumbered.

