30 universities converge at UNILORIN for national debate, quiz contests

Abdulkareem observed that the programme required planning and extensive logistics to put in place, adding that the UNILORIN, which is the host, was up to the task through motivation and with hardworking staff.

He stated that debating and quiz competition encourages and improves students critical thinking skills, increased retention of information learned and enhanced teamwork skills and collaboration.

The vice-chancellor urged the contestants to use the opportunity of the debating and quiz contests to learn, contribute and add value to themselves and be truly educated.

Also speaking, Prof. Sherrif Folarin, the President of All-Nigeria Universities Quiz Challenge (ANUQC), said the competition tagged “Better By Far Challenge”, drew participants from across Nigerian universities, adding that UNILORIN won the first edition of the competition.

According to him, the body has partnered with major stakeholders in Nigeria to promote debate and dialogue among the youths.

“It has also settled disputes within local debate societies in schools and between institutions in the country,” he said.

Folarin also underscored the need for partnership with other African countries, most especially Francophone countries.

He explained that the Nigeria and Togo debating committees, recently had issues over hosting rights of the 2023 Pans African Universities Debating Council (PAUDC).

“ANUQC urge Nigeria and Togolese disputants to let the peace remain and support one another in ensuring that West Africa does not lose the opportunity to host the tournament in 2023,” he said.

He therefore suggested that Togo should be allowed to host, bearing in mind that it is a Francophone country, and PAUDC is dominated by Anglophone countries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the competing institutions include UNILORIN, University of Lagos, the Federal University of Technology, Akure, and the University of Calabar.