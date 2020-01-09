Governors Dapo Abiodun, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Gboyega Oyetola of Ogun, Lagos and Osun state respectively did not show up at the launch of the regional security outfit called ‘Amotekun’.

Amotekun was launched on Thursday, January 9, 2019, in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The security outfit was established by the governments of the six states in the region to tackle kidnapping and banditry in South-West.

Meanwhile, the all the six governors in the region are expected to attend the launch but only Seyi Makinde, Rotimi Akeredolu and Kayode Fayemi were present.

Dapo Abiodun and Gboyega Oyetola were represented by their deputies, Noimat Salako-Oyedele, and Benedict Alabi respectively.

While delivering his goodwill message, Makinde said Abiodun and Sanwo-Olu were absent because of the weather condition.

He said, ‘Even though they are not physically here, I’m sure their spirits are with us here”.

In his speech, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi advised the personnel of the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun) not to betray the region on the ideals behind setting up the security outfit.

said that the governors in the region had done their best, adding that it was left for the personnel and the residents of the region to work together for the success of the security outfit.