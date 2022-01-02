2023: Over 2,500 Muslim clerics offer prayers for Tinubu in Kano

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who has been rumoured to be interested in the 2023 presidency, is yet to declare his intention to run for the highest political office in the country.

But on Saturday, January 1, 2022, the Managing Director, Federal Housing Authority, Abdullmumini Jibrin Kofa requested a group of clerics to pray over Tinubu’s perceived presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 election.

The prayer session took place at Kofa in Bebeji Local Government area of the state.

The clerics, led by the Chief Imam of Kafin-Maiyaki recited verses from the Holy Qur’an.

Speaking at the end of the session, Jibrin said the prayer was “organised for the success of the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming general elections as well as for peace and stability in the country.”

“I can confirm to you that Tinubu will contest the 2023 elections. The aspect of the decision is done; it’s a done deal.

“Arrangements to publicly declare will soon be known. I’m talking to you officially that he (Tinubu) will contest the presidential seat.

“We need somebody who can carry along everybody and I believe that Tinubu is the best option for Nigeria. He is not a religious fanatic and has massive networks across all the boundaries in the country.

“Asiwaju has worked extensively for the APC and never shifted ground. He is competent to be the president of this country.

“Nigerians always go for quality and I believe that issue is purely on the quality of the person.