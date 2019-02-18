As the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) prepares to conduct 2019 UTME, the board has again maintained its directive that no candidate would be allowed to come into the exam hall with electronic devices.

The board in its weekly bulletin issued on Sunday, February 17, 2019, said devices like mobile phones, calculators, wristwatches, recorders and storage devices won’t be allowed into any of its centres by candidates during the examination.

Other banned items include, spy reading glasses, cameras, ear piece, bluetooth devices, USB, CD, hard disk, storage devices, pen/biro, smart lenses, books or any reading/writing material, ink/pen readers, key holders, ATM cards, erasers and smart rings/jewelries.

The bulletin partly states: “to ensure that the board’s examinations meet best global practice, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has prohibited the use of the following items during examinations.

“Candidates are hereby advised in their best interest not to bring these items close to the examination venue. Any breach of this directive would bar the candidates from taking the examination.”

Speaking about the banned items, JAMB’s Spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin said candidates have been complying with the directive since it was introduced.

Fabian said, “candidates have been complying. The board had provided lockers where candidates can lock their personal belongings. However, if you are caught in the hall with any of them, certainly you would be sanctioned.

“Last year we caught a lady that had a phone in her private part and she was taken to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and she was prosecuted.”

However, the exam body has announced that by the end of the registration on February 21, not less than 1.8 million candidates would have been registered for the 2019 UTME.

The Board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said this on Sunday, February 17, 2019, in Lagos.

According to NAN, Benjamin expressed satisfaction at the ongoing registration exercise nationwide, adding that so far, it had been smooth with little or no hitches.

JAMB earlier announced that registration will close on Thursday, February 21, 2019.