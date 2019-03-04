The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammad Adamu, has revealed that two police officers were killed during the Presidential and National Assembly elections that took place on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

While speaking during a meeting with top officers of the Force in Abuja on Monday, March 4, the IGP said a total of 323 offenders have been arrested for various offences during the elections.

He said, "It is noted that updated statistics resulting from Presidential and National Assembly elections, shows that a total of three hundred and twenty-three (323) offenders have so far been arrested for various electoral offences and sundry crimes across the country.

"Two officers also paid the supreme sacrifice, while some others were assaulted and injured."

The IGP said those arrested will be properly investigated by the Special Electoral Offences Team of the Force and prosecuted according to the nation's laws. He said other perpetrators of violence who are still at large will be apprehended.

Monday's meeting, according to the Police chief, was designed to review its conduct on February 23 and prepare adequately for the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections on March 9.

"As we perfect our plans for the governorship and state assembly elections, I also want to reassure the nation and the international community of the unwavering commitment of the police to work closely with INEC and sister security agencies towards guaranteeing a peaceful and secure space for Nigerians to exercise their electoral franchise," he said.

Even though the election has been largely touted to be peaceful, INEC disclosed last week that many of its electoral officials were subjected to threats, harassment, intimidation, assault, abduction and even rape.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, also announced a day after the elections that one of its ad hoc staff, identified as Mrs Ibisiki Amachree, was killed in Rivers State.

President Muhammadu Buhari won the election with a margin of 3.9 million votes but the main opposition candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has rejected the result and vowed to contest it in court, branding it as the worst election in Nigeria's history.