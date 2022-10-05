RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

2 Governorship candidates missing on INEC list in Kano

Abdulwaheed Sofiullahi

The names of PDP candidate Muhammad Sani Abacha and Labour Party candidate Bashir Ishaq Bashir were omitted from the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) final list of candidates for the governor of Kano State released on Tuesday, September 4, 2022.

Muhammad Sani Abacha (PDP candidate whose name was omitted)
Muhammad Sani Abacha (PDP candidate whose name was omitted)

The Prime Times reports that Sadiq Wali's inclusion on the final list has also put an end to the issue over who is the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) legitimate candidate in the state.

Mohammed Abacha had claimed he was the genuine gubernatorial candidate of the party.

The party stated that there was no need for concern and that they were confident he would be on the ballot when the electoral umpire released the final list.

“There is nothing to lose sleep over”, he said as he urged supporters to maintain their composure. “We are certain we will make the final INEC list even though work is still being done on it.”

Bashir Ishaq Bashir (Labour Party Candidate whose name was omitted)
Bashir Ishaq Bashir (Labour Party Candidate whose name was omitted) Pulse Nigeria

In a reaction, Engineer Bashir Ishaq Bashir of the Labour party said there was no cause for alarm, and expressed confidence that he would make it to the ballot by the time the electoral umpire published the final list.

Mr. Shaaban Ibrahim Sharada was listed as an ADP candidate for governor on the lists placed up at the INEC headquarters in Kano, whereas Aishatu Mahmud was listed as the lone NRM candidate for governor.

Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, an APC candidate for governor, and Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, a NNPP candidate, both made appearances alongside their running mates.

Abdulwaheed Sofiullahi

