Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

171, 163 PVCs unclaimed in Akwa Ibom says INEC official

171, 163 PVCs unclaimed in Akwa Ibom says INEC official

INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Mr Lebari Nduh made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Uyo on Thursday.

  • Published:
play

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says 171, 163 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) were still uncollected in Akwa Ibom.


INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Mr Lebari Nduh made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Uyo on Thursday.


Nduh said the commission registered a total of 2, 121, 126 million persons in the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in state, lamenting that most of the PVCs were yet to be collected.


“We registered 2, 121, 126 million people in the state in the CVR from 2016 till date.


“But only five percent of PVCs have been collected, as 171, 163 people are yet to collect their own,’’ he said.


Nduh noted that only 4, 208 people have collected their PVCs and urged the electorate to go and collect their PVCs so they can vote for candidates of their choice in the 2019 general elections.


“PVC is very powerful, PVC is very important, with your PVC you can determine who get what, when and how,” he said.


Nduh explained that the commission had published names of people whose PVCs were still in its custody, so they can come forward for collection across the state.


The Administrative Secretary said INEC would continue to sensitise the people on the need to go and collect their PVCs.


Nduh lamented that a large chunk of the unclaimed PVCs were those belonging to people living in rural areas, while urging the leadership of political parties to help educate their followers on the importance of PVCs.


He said the commission was also collaborating with the National Orientation Agency towards sensitising the people on how to collect their PVCs.


“I enjoined faith based organisations, political parties, politicians and others to help sensitise and mobilise their members to go and collect their PVCs because the PVC is a key asset any society can use to change its representatives,”  Nduh said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 2019 Election Afenifere group in closed-door meeting with Obasanjobullet
2 Melaye Senator cleans Saraki’s seat during plenarybullet
3 Kachikwu Report shows Buhari's minister lied about university degreebullet

Related Articles

Osun Rerun PDP candidate, Adeleke, rejects result as APC commends electorate
2019 Elections Sen. Umaru loses bid for fresh tenure
Osun Governorship Rerun Election Situation report from polling units in rerun (LIVE UPDATES)
Pulse Blogger Osun Election: Davido’s Influence Signifies Hope For Youths In Nigerian Politics
Osun Election 7 Things to know about governorship poll
Osun Election INEC says 435,015 registered voters yet to collect PVCs
Osun Governorship Election Situation report from polling booths in wards and LGAs (LIVE UPDATES)
Osun Governorship Poll Less than 24hrs to election, 435,015 registered voters yet to collect PVCs
Pastor Adeboye 'I never called Tinubu to beg for Ambode', Preacher says
In Enugu INEC partners IPAC, religious leaders in distributing 89,563 uncollected PVCs

Local

Senate Committee on election matters
Senate passes N189bn INEC budget for 2019 election
Fuel subsidy: Nigerian parliament makes 6 recommendations to state oil firm
Senate refers ICPC Chairman, 8 other members to committee for screening
The arrested lawmaker, Lado, regains freedom
Official results of Osun governorship rerun election
INEC projects 80m registered voters ahead of 2019 elections
X
Advertisement