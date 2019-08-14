A Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Wednesday remanded 15 men and one woman over alleged membership of an unlawful society, attempted robbery and unlawful gathering.

The defendants are are: Raimi Olanrewaju, 60; Taofeeq Olanrewaju, 26; Abiodun Olanrewaju, 28; Ope Lawal, 19; Eyolade Yusuf, 18; Joseph Uzoma, 20; Idowu Kazeem, 20; Ismaila Atanda, 20, and Sheriff Adekunle, 19.

Others are Morufu Sanni, 46; Fuwadi Agbalaya, 19; Afeez Alabi, 20; Jamiu Ajibade,19; Adeolu Thomas, 39; Sodiq Yusuf, 19; and the only woman, Aisat Aponmode, 20.

The defendants, whose addresses are not known, are facing a five-count charge of belonging to an unlawful society, attempted robbery, breach of peace, unlawful display of dangerous arms and unlawful gathering.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, remanded them in prison and adjourned the case until Aug. 27 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP. Patrick Nkem, had told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Aug. 5, at about 10 p.m., at Eteghin community, Badagry, Lagos.

Nkem said the defendants belonged to an unlawful society and had in their possession, cutlasses, a dagger, a knife and an iron bar.

“The defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by disturbing the peace of one Sabitu Anafiu and other community members.

“They were unlawfully displaying dangerous arms in public. They attempted to rob Anofiu and other members of the community.

“The defendants also took part in an unlawful gathering and rioting,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 168, 42, 51, 45 and 406 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.