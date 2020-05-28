The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Ekiti Coordinator, Mrs Emmanuella Okpongete made the disclosure on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti during the passing-out of 2019 Batch B Stream 1.

NAN reported that the state coordinator gave the breakdown at the ceremony held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavillion, Ado-Ekiti, without the usual ceremony.

According to Okpongete, those who are to repeat the service year absconded from their primary assignments.

“The punishment for their offence is to repeat their service year and refund whatever allowance(s) they might have collected.

“Today, we are having the passing-out of the 2019 Batch B Stream 1. This set of corps members are unique in different ways.

”Out of 2,282 Corps members, 15 absconded and will have their service year repeated, 26 got extension for various offences and three outstanding ones that have done well are recommended for State Awards

”16 corps members got Commendation Letters for their outstanding work in their primary places of assignment, we however, lost one to ruptured Appendix,” Okpongete said.

On measure to ensure that social and physical distancing was maintained during the issuance of certificates, the NYSC state coordinator said they designed it in a way that not more than 20 corps members attended at once.

She said, ”We asked corps members to come at certain time. We ensure we do not have more than 20 to take certificates at once.

”We asked them to come with their own face masks, while we provided soaps and water to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

She, however, thanked Ekiti Government for being supportive at all time, while urging corps members not to allow the prevalence of the Coronavirus to deter them from putting into positive use the skills acquired.

In a separate interviews, Lateef Tajudeen and Edith Oarhe thanked Almighty God for the successful service year.

Oarhe said,” Though my first challenge when I came to Ekiti was language barrier, but I was able to adapt; I have learnt a lot from different people and background.”