EFCC arrests ex-aviation minister Sirika for ₦8bn Nigerian Air scandal

Sirika presented himself at the EFCC's Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command on Tuesday, April 23, around 1:00 p.m.

At present, Sirika is being interrogated by EFCC investigators concerning purportedly fraudulent contracts he sanctioned for a company named Engirios Nigeria Limited, owned by his brother, Abubakar Sirika.

Sources from the EFCC confirmed this development at the time of this report.

According to Punch, a source who pleaded anonymity said, “Yes, that was Hadi Sirika who was taken into our FCT custody. He is currently meeting with EFCC investigators over the alleged N8,069,176,864.00 aviation ministry contract fraud.”

Another source noted, “The N8,069,176,864.00 aviation ministry contract fraud was carried out in connivance with his younger brother, Abubakar Sirika, through the latter’s company.”

Background

Pulse reported earlier in February that the EFCC had opened an investigation against the ex-aviation minister.

Sirika was reportedly awarded some contracts to his brother, who was arrested on Sunday, February 4, 2024, as part of the investigation into the alleged fraudulent practices perpetuated during Sirika’s leadership.

Reports confirmed that about ₦3,212,258,930.18 has been traced to Engirios Nigeria Limited, a company owned by Abubakar, who is said to be a level-16 officer and deputy director in the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

It is reported that four contracts were awarded to Abubakar when his brother was in charge of the Ministry of Aviation.

The EFCC discovered that Sirika’s brother is listed as the company’s Managing Director (MD)/Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The commission’s investigators also found that Abubakar is the sole signatory to the two accounts linked to the company with two banks.

The four contracts Sirika reportedly awarded to his brother are: