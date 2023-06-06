The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Controversy trails launch of Nigeria Air as Reps declare it a fraud

Bayo Wahab

The plane Hadi Sirika presented as Nigeria’s national career was allegedly a chartered flight to Nigeria according to NAMA.

Three day before the end of Muhammadu Buhari's government, former aviation minister, Hadi Sirika presented this aircraft as Nigeria’s national career. [TheNation]
Three day before the end of Muhammadu Buhari's government, former aviation minister, Hadi Sirika presented this aircraft as Nigeria’s national career. [TheNation]

Recommended articles

Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, cast aspersion on the project after stakeholders in the deal between the Federal Government and Ethiopian Airlines denied knowledge of the launch, The Punch reports.

On Friday, May 26, an aircraft adorned in Nigeria Air colours landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The arrival of the plane was celebrated by the former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika as his ministry’s efforts to revive Nigeria’s national career.

ADVERTISEMENT

But lawmakers in the green chamber have poked holes in the purported launch of the aircraft as the management of the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) disclosed to the House Committee on Aviation that the aircraft bearing Nigerian colours was on a chartered flight to Nigeria.

Details later…

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi explains what he would have done differently about fuel subsidy removal

Peter Obi explains what he would have done differently about fuel subsidy removal

Controversy trails launch of Nigeria Air as Reps declare it a fraud

Controversy trails launch of Nigeria Air as Reps declare it a fraud

Obasa elected speaker of Lagos House of Assembly for 3rd straight time

Obasa elected speaker of Lagos House of Assembly for 3rd straight time

Otti reaffirms commitment to prompt payment of salaries, pensions

Otti reaffirms commitment to prompt payment of salaries, pensions

PDP lost for APC to get second chance to repent from their sins - Wike

PDP lost for APC to get second chance to repent from their sins - Wike

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 10th Lagos State House of Assembly

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 10th Lagos State House of Assembly

Alex Otti terminates all revenue enforcement appointments

Alex Otti terminates all revenue enforcement appointments

Senate approves Tinubu's request to appoint 20 special advisers

Senate approves Tinubu's request to appoint 20 special advisers

LAWMA demolishes shanties, clears street traders along Lekki-Epe Expressway

LAWMA demolishes shanties, clears street traders along Lekki-Epe Expressway

Pulse Sports

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

Chukwueze beats two Morocco stars and Ghanaian striker to LaLiga award

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

Fuel scarcity

Nigerians express concern over immediate implementation of subsidy removal