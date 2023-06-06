Controversy trails launch of Nigeria Air as Reps declare it a fraud

Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, cast aspersion on the project after stakeholders in the deal between the Federal Government and Ethiopian Airlines denied knowledge of the launch, The Punch reports.

On Friday, May 26, an aircraft adorned in Nigeria Air colours landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The arrival of the plane was celebrated by the former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika as his ministry’s efforts to revive Nigeria’s national career.

But lawmakers in the green chamber have poked holes in the purported launch of the aircraft as the management of the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) disclosed to the House Committee on Aviation that the aircraft bearing Nigerian colours was on a chartered flight to Nigeria.