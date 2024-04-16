ADVERTISEMENT
Step-by-step guide on how to check your prepaid metre as a Band A user

Segun Adeyemi

The increased tariff would soon affect electricity consumers in other bands when the pilot phase with Band A consumers is completed.

Prepaid metre [Getty Images]
Prepaid metre [Getty Images]

Earlier in April, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced an increase in the electricity tariff for Band A users.

At a press briefing attended by Pulse, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, clarifies how the increased tariff works while also noting that it only affects the Band A consumers.

The minister stated that the recent tariff hike is a trial phase toward eliminating electricity subsidies nationwide.

He said other users in other bands would soon be affected by the increase when the pilot phase with Band A consumers is completed.

Adelabu said, “We are not ready to aggravate the sufferings any longer which is why we said it must be a journey rather than a destination and the journey starts from now on, that we should do a gradual migration from the subsidy regime to a full cost reflective regime and we must start with some customers.

“This is more like a pilot for us at the Ministry of Power and our agencies. It is proof of concept that those with the infrastructure sufficient to deliver stable power and enjoy 20 hours of light are the ones to get tariff added.”

In this short piece, Pulse rolls out a step-by-step guide on how to check and monitor your prepaid metre as a Band-A user.

Step 1

Visit www.ikejaelectric.com

Step 2

Click on Customer Service

Step 3

Click on Customer Feeder Information

Step 4

Click on Customer Feeder Verification

Step 5

Enter your account or meter number to verify your feeder details.

Step 1

Visit https://ibedc.com

Step 2

Click on Customer Service

Step 3

Click on Customer Feeder Information

Step 4

For postpaid customers, enter your account number, e.g. 12/34/5…

And for prepaid customers, enter your meter number, e.g. 62180…

Step 5

Click get info to verify your feeder details.

Visit: https://infocheck.abujaelectricity.com/

Visit: https://connect.phed.com.ng/feederinformation/Details

Step-by-step guide on how to check your prepaid metre as a Band A user

