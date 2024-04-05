ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

FG to Nigerians - Anticipate to pay more for your electricity

Segun Adeyemi

The federal government had previously subsidised electricity tariffs covering 67% nationwide.

The NERC increased electricity tariff by 300% on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. [Pius Utomi Ekpei/Getty Images]
The NERC increased electricity tariff by 300% on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. [Pius Utomi Ekpei/Getty Images]

Recommended articles

During a briefing in Abuja, Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu stated that the recent tariff hike is a trial phase toward eliminating electricity subsidies nationwide.

The government aims to phase out all subsidies in the sector to encourage investment and growth in the power industry.

Adelabu said, “This tariff review is in conformity with our policy thrust of maintaining a subsidised pricing regime in the short run or the short term with a transition plan to achieve a full cost reflective tariff for over a period of, let us say three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have mentioned it in a couple of media briefings that it is because of government sensitivity to the pains of our people that we will not make us migrate fully into a cost reflective tariff or to remove subsidy 100 percent in the power sector like it was done in oil and gas sector.

“We are not ready to aggravate the sufferings any longer which is why we said it must be a journey rather than a destination and the journey starts from now on, that we should do a gradual migration from the subsidy regime to a full cost reflective regime and we must start with some customers.

“This is more like a pilot for us at the Ministry of Power and our agencies. It is like a proof of concept that those that have the infrastructure sufficient enough to deliver stable power of enjoying 20 hours of light to be the ones to get tariff add.”

The Minister stated that customers in the ₦225 kilowatt per hour Band A category pay significantly less than the ₦500 they spend on alternative energy sources such as diesel.

He noted that Nigeria currently operates under a subsidy pricing system, with the government covering a substantial portion of the expenses for electricity generation, transmission, and distribution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, the government subsidised 67% of these costs.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari and his successor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Facebook:BuhariSallau]

I stand with you - Buhari assures Tinubu during birthday phone call

Dele Momodu apologises for inability to assist people who asked him for help

Dele Momodu apologises for inability to assist people who asked him for help

Presidential media aide, Ajuri Ngelale

Ngelale calls Tinubu a workaholic president who likes to micromanage

History made as Air Peace's maiden direct Lagos-UK flight touches down at Gatwick

History made as Air Peace's maiden direct Lagos-UK flight touches down at Gatwick