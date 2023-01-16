7 Nigerians on how ALX helped actualize their dreams of becoming tech professionals

If you are like that, you actually have nothing to worry about. Learning a relevant tech skill is doable, particularly when you sign up at a training institute like ALX, where in-depth tech lessons are given in the most relatable ways.

Here is what seven people who have gone from zero to tech-savvy through ALX courses have to say:

1. Akpe Caleb, Lagos

Prior to enrolling in the Software Engineering program, I never thought it possible to access quality digital resources and learn effectively online the way ALX does it. I remain amazed each time I remember that the training is actually fully-funded. Their unique features include the self-learning, peer-learning and project-based learning systems.

To anyone interested in the tech industry: if you want an organized system that gives all-round quality learning, join ALX. You'll be grateful you did.

2. Barisua Nsaanee, Port Harcourt

My time at ALX was just the push I needed. They offered top-notch resources, the ideal community, and practical experience. ALX exceeded my expectations and stoked my interest in tech. They gave me the opportunity to meet peers who were already succeeding in the field of technology, which helped me gather knowledge of what to anticipate from any area of tech I decide to follow.

If you need to kickstart a career in tech, ALX is the place for you!

3. Richard Adibe, Abuja

At ALX, I learned new skills - soft and technical - and also sharpened the old skills I already had. I must also add that the grit and growth mindset I acquired from ALX is a major factor that has helped me take on difficult projects, delivering satisfactorily to my clients at all times.

It’s a fact that the global job space has gone virtual, and if you want to be equipped to compete and function there, then you need to join ALX now and get trained.

4. Aishat Adisa, Ilorin

One thing I will always remember ALX for is how they constantly helped me to push beyond my limits with the tasks regularly assigned. It really helped me to learn all the technical skills I needed for my current career in tech.

Honestly, ALX is the best training ground to know how far your limits go.

5. Awugo Julius, Abuja

The ALX program had a profound impact on my career development. The program exceeded my expectations in every way. Within weeks of graduating from the program and implementing some of the learnt strategies, I began to get invitations for interviews, one of which has translated into my current job.

The world is changing fast, and to be relevant in this dynamic world, you need the flexible learning platform and skills development that ALX provides.

6. Adanma Wabara, Lagos

The training was top-notch, the support was amazing, and my time there expanded my mindset. The tech field is broad and always evolving; the tools I learned to use and the resources I was exposed to upgraded my expertise. I can now say I'm a "hot cake" in my tech career because of this.

One of the best decisions you will ever make is joining ALX. Just do it!

7. Obekpa Phillip, Abuja

I’ve done some other training programs in the past, but ALX’s Software Engineering course was exceptional because it gave me the opportunity to work on real projects. It was intense and thorough, and I am happy to have completed it.

Aside from core programming skills, ALX taught us patience, resilience, and a lot of other industry practices that I am benefitting from now.

Unlock possibilities with ALX

Kick off your career as a tech bro or tech sis with ALX’s FULLY-FUNDED Software Engineering course.

Reserve your spot NOW as registration closes on February 8th, 2023.

What is ALX?

ALX is Africa’s foremost tech education platform. For years, they have partnered with The Mastercard Foundation to bring quality tech education to young Africans, preparing them for continental and global domination. Watch out for other technical programs coming up in February 2023.

_____________